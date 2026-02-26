Stretch of dry weather into the weekend as temperatures climb into the 40s Thursday

PITTSBURGH — It will be seasonably cool Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will make it into the lower 40s in much of the area.

A stretch of dry weather takes us into the weekend with highs both Friday and Saturday climbing well into the 50s.

Colder air slides back in Sunday, setting the stage for another round of wintry weather that could bring shoveling snow back to parts of the area through Monday.

Right now is looks like the steadiest snow will be south of Pittsburgh with a few inches possible by noon Monday.

