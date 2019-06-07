PITTSBURGH - There will be more clouds than sun early Friday, but there will be breaks for more sunshine later in the afternoon and early evening.
Expect a comfortable stretch into the start of the weekend with dry conditions. Temperatures will run just slightly above average over the next few days, with highs in the low 80s.
Related Headlines
There will be more clouds Sunday, with a slight chance for a few showers later in the day. A better chance for wet weather comes Monday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}