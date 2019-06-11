  • Stretch of dry weather starts Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - Another stretch of dry weather is setting up, but you'll need a light jacket as you head out the door early Tuesday.

    Temperatures will start out in the low 50s, then only make it back into the low 70s by Tuesday afternoon. It will still be breezy at times throughout the day, with wind gusts over 20 mph making it feel more like early Spring.

    Sunshine and milder temperatures stick around Wednesday, but the next system will push showers and possible storms back into the area by Thursday. 

