PITTSBURGH - Another stretch of dry weather is setting up, but you'll need a light jacket as you head out the door early Tuesday.
Temperatures will start out in the low 50s, then only make it back into the low 70s by Tuesday afternoon. It will still be breezy at times throughout the day, with wind gusts over 20 mph making it feel more like early Spring.
Related Headlines
Sunshine and milder temperatures stick around Wednesday, but the next system will push showers and possible storms back into the area by Thursday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}