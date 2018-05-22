Wet weather could slow your commute early Tuesday.
Showers will develop before sunrise, with a few thunderstorms possible, bringing brief, heavy downpours.
Another round of storms is forecast to develop Tuesday afternoon, but the severe threat will depend on how much sunshine we see through the day.
If severe weather does develop, watch for damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly hail.
