  Strong chance of storms, rain Tuesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Wet weather could slow your commute early Tuesday.

    Showers will develop before sunrise, with a few thunderstorms possible, bringing brief, heavy downpours.

    Another round of storms is forecast to develop Tuesday afternoon, but the severe threat will depend on how much sunshine we see through the day.

    If severe weather does develop, watch for damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly hail.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest timing of severe weather during the day Tuesday.

