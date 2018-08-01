The weather will offer more of the same Tuesday as the pattern continues to be very unsettled with showers and thunderstorms at times.
Strong downpours are also possible, but there will be rain-free periods along the way.
People should stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions. If heavy downpours begin, flooding can happen in a flash.
High temperatures will be near the average high of 82 degrees and the lows will be a bit above the average low of 63.
The showers should become less numerous from Thursday into the weekend.
