PITTSBURGH - Damaging winds and heavy downpours will be possible Friday as a strong storm system brings the threat for severe weather. A watch or warning could be issued, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app open for the latest updates and alerts.
Right now, the timing brings the biggest threat for severe weather into the area during the afternoon and evening as a line of showers and storms moves through. Kids walking home from the bus stop may have to take cover, and delays are possible for the afternoon commute.
Gusty winds will develop through the day, with gusts higher than 40 mph will be possible with any storm that develops.
