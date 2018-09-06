PITTSBURGH - Showers and storms are moving through the area Thursday as a cold front pushes south.
The strongest storms will produce localized flooding potential and gusty winds. Lightning is always a threat in storms.
Very quick little time lapse of the storm that is currently over Saxonburg in Butler County. #WPXI #Wpxiphotog #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/tv3NnNQosy— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) September 6, 2018
Temperatures will not be as hot, only reaching into the 80s.
There will be a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Fog will develop.
Friday will bring highs near 80 degrees, with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms near and south of Pittsburgh.
The best chance of rain Saturday will be south of Pittsburgh.
Temperatures on Sunday will struggle to make it out of the 60s, with breezy and wet conditions.
