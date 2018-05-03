  • Strong storms, damaging winds possible Thursday

    Severe storms with heavy rain and damaging winds will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

    Warm, muggy air will help to fire up a few showers and thunderstorms.

    While not everyone will see rain, any storms that do form will have the potential to produce wind gusts of more than 50 mph and hail. Heavy rain will also accompany these storms.

    More widespread rain and thunderstorms will move through Friday.

    Heavy rain will be possible from time to time Friday, along with gusty winds. The rain will start to taper off Friday evening.

    Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system and pinpointing when and where rain is most likely, and where strong storms could be possible. Keep checking back often for updates.

