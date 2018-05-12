  • Strong storms expected Saturday

    Updated:

    A few showers are possible across northwestern Pennsylvania today, and more rain and a few thunderstorms are possible in the same areas overnight. 

    Severe Weather Team 11 will have updated information on the timing of the storms on 11 Morning News starting at 9 a.m.

    A spotty shower can't entirely be ruled out in Pittsburgh overnight. Lows will be near 60 degrees. 

    More widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, especially in the afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a threat for damaging winds and hail. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

    Sunday, Mother's Day, will also be wet. We'll see showers, with the potential for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

    Widespread rain of 1 to 2 inches is possible through the weekend. 

