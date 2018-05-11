It will be an active weekend of stormy weather with several waves of rain and thunderstorms moving through the area.
Some of the strongest storms could produce damaging winds in excess of 50 mph and large hail.
Most of the day Friday will be dry with only a few spotty showers, mainly north of Pittsburgh.
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm are possible Friday night. The best chance of rain will remain north of the city.
Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread Saturday afternoon as a cold front pushes south into the area.
The best chance of severe weather over the weekend is Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with this line of storms.
Another round of thunderstorms is likely Mother's Day afternoon, but right now these storms do not look to be as strong as the storms Saturday.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking this system and its impacts on your weekend plans. Check our forecast often for updates.
