  • Strong storms expected with unsettled weekend weather

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    It will be an active weekend of stormy weather with several waves of rain and thunderstorms moving through the area.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Some of the strongest storms could produce damaging winds in excess of 50 mph and large hail.

    Most of the day Friday will be dry with only a few spotty showers, mainly north of Pittsburgh.

    Scattered showers and a thunderstorm are possible Friday night. The best chance of rain will remain north of the city.

    Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread Saturday afternoon as a cold front pushes south into the area.

    The best chance of severe weather over the weekend is Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with this line of storms.

    Another round of thunderstorms is likely Mother's Day afternoon, but right now these storms do not look to be as strong as the storms Saturday.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking this system and its impacts on your weekend plans. Check our forecast often for updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strong storms expected with unsettled weekend weather

  • Headline Goes Here

    Why do we get colorful sunsets in western Pennsylvania?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temps climbing into 80s Wednesday before rain, storms move in

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cooler temperatures, showers for Pittsburgh Marathon weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to know to stay safe during a tornado