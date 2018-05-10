  • Strong storms fire up across area Thursday morning; another round possible later

    Updated:

    Thunderstorms early Thursday morning knocked out power with 40 mph wind gusts and torrential downpours.

    STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers, storms Thursday

    The strongest storms produced numerous lightning strikes, gusty winds and some small hail.

    Rain will taper off for a few hours by mid-morning.

    Another round of showers and isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible during the midday and early afternoon hours. Most of the showers will clear the area in time for the evening commute, with only isolated showers and a stray storm remaining.

    According to Duquesne Light’s website, outages affected more than 1,200 customers at one point.

    Our team of meteorologists is watching this system closely, and will update you when severe weather develops. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest warnings, watches and alerts. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

