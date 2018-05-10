Thunderstorms early Thursday morning are knocking out power with 40 mph wind gusts and torrential downpours.
STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers, storms Thursday
Related Headlines
There will be a few rounds of showers and storms through the morning commute.
The strongest storms will produce numerous lightning strikes, gusty winds and some small hail. Ponding and hydroplaning will be likely on area roads, slowing down morning drive times.
We’re updating the timing and track of the showers and storms on Channel 11 Morning News.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Rain will taper off for a few hours by mid-morning.
Another round of showers and isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible during the midday and early afternoon hours. Most of the showers will clear the area in time for the evening commute, with only isolated showers and a stray storm remaining.
POWER OUTAGES
According to Duquesne Light’s website, nine outages as of 6 a.m. are affecting more than 1,200 customers.
Impacted areas include Fox Chapel, Hampton, McCandless, O’Hara Township, Richland Township and Pittsburgh’s Beechview, East Liberty, Highland Park and Morningside neighborhoods.
Our team of meteorologists is watching this system closely, and will update you when severe weather develops. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest warnings, watches and alerts.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida mom, 2 kids killed after car hits alligator on South Carolina interstate
- What did Amazon want to know during visit to Pittsburgh?
- Implosion brings down smokestacks at former Shenango Coke Works
- VIDEO: Lava flow consumes car in Hawaii
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}