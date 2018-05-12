Strong storms possible Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, especially in the afternoon.
STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at weekend showers, storms
Related Headlines
Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a threat for damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 70's.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Sunday, Mother's Day, will also be wet. We'll see showers, with the potential for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
We will be tracking unsettled weather through the weekend and into next week. Stay alert to changing weather conditions.
The main concern over the next few days will be flooding downpours and damaging wind.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any severe weather this weekend.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police put driver in custody after 2-county car chase ends
- National phone scam busted; alleged ringleader in custody in Pittsburgh
- 2018 Best high schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings
- VIDEO: Police searching for 3 suspects after overnight chase
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}