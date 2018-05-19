  • Strong storms possible Saturday

    Expect a few showers throughout the day with rainfall amounts generally light. Winds will remain breezy and gust up to 25 mph at times. 

    Rainfall will become more widespread overnight with the chance of rain continuing into Saturday morning. Saturday’s temperature will go up to the upper 70s.

    It won’t be a washout but do expect scattered thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail. Heavy rain and lightning will also threaten. 

    Sunday will bring many dry hours but a few storms can’t be ruled out. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Sunday. 

    Our team of meteorologists is tracking this system and the severe weather threats. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates on severe weather in your area.

