PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Fayette and Greene counties until 9:45 p.m.
UPDATE 6:34 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Fayette County until 7 p.m.
Grab your umbrella before you head out and make sure you have a way to get warnings. Strong to severe storms are firing up this evening.
The strongest storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. The storm threat should wane after sunset.
Tonight, expect patchy fog with lows in the mid-60s.
Saturday will bring the threat for an afternoon thundershower to mainly areas near, south and east of Pittsburgh.
Sunday will bring the threat for t-storms to northern counties and cities up along I-80.
This weekend will be humid and mostly sunny to partly cloudy otherwise with highs in the mid-80s.
