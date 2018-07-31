  • Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in Monday afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts north across the area.

    Expect that some of the storms could be on the stronger side and produce locally heavy rainfall. An isolated severe storm is possible.

    While flash flooding will be the biggest threat, hail, gusty winds and/or a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

    Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and it will be humid.

