Expect a few showers to move through the area by late Wednesday morning, with more scattered showers and storms expected during the afternoon.
Some of the storms may be strong to severe.
A flash flood watch will be in effect from noon Wednesday through Friday morning for Fayette, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
While an isolated severe storm is possible in Pittsburgh, the greater risk of a severe storm will be in eastern counties.
Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the flash flood watch area. Not everyone will see that much rain Wednesday.
In general, rainfall amounts of less than 0.10 inches are likely, but heavier storms could produce 0.25 to 0.50 inches with locally higher amounts.
Some of the strongest storms may also produce hail and high wind gusts.
Highs temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 70s. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be in the mid-60s with rain ending and patchy fog possible.
