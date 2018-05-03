Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday, especially across the northern counties in areas near and north of Interstate 80.
More widespread rain and storms will move in late Thursday afternoon and early evening.
Some of the storms may be strong to severe, with the risk of damaging wind gusts. Heavy rainfall of up to a quick 0.25 to 0.50 inches and lightning are also threats.
Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s Thursday night, with muggy conditions and breezy winds.
It will be windy on Friday with highs in the mid-70s.
Showers and storms are also expected Friday, but not everyone will see rain during the day.
A line of showers and storms looks to develop and move through late day Friday and during the evening as a cold front moves through. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.
A few showers will be around Saturday, mainly south of Pittsburgh.
Showers are also possible on Sunday.
