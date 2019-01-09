0 LIVE UPDATES: Strong thunderstorms knock down trees, gas station awning

PITTSBURGH - Strong thunderstorms capable of producing hail and gusty winds are moved through Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Armstrong and Clarion counties Tuesday evening.

Stephen Cropper is tracking when the rain will change to snow, and a huge drop in temperatures, for 11 at 11.

PITTSBURGH-heavy downpour, gusty winds-hail possible moving through. LIVE UPDATES NEXT AT 5pm Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/m2BIivB4jz — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) January 8, 2019

UPDATE 8:44 p.m.: A line of showers capable of producing gusty winds is moving through Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Washington, Clarion and Beaver counties.

Intense wind and rain in Monroeville right now. Trees are swaying like crazy. Be careful everyone! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/87nf9hY1A5 — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) January 9, 2019

UPDATE 6:14 p.m.: The awning of a Sunoco gas station has collapsed in Monroeville. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

This is in Monroeville on Haymaker Road where the awning of a Sunoco gas station has collapsed. https://t.co/Z3fRM5ll7c | We have a reporter heading to the scene to learn if anyone was injured. pic.twitter.com/v1h8dY03y1 — WPXI (@WPXI) January 8, 2019

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: Pea-sized hail has been reported in the Kittanning area after a strong cell moved through.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m.: The line of storms is currently moving east at about 55 miles per hour.

WOW! 44 mph gust in #Pittsburgh & 45 mph gust in #Butler. Winds picking up as nasty weather moves through. #PAwx @WPXICropper pic.twitter.com/bTUcpY2ajM — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) January 8, 2019

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Clarion, Jefferson and Franklin counties until 5:15 p.m.

ALERT: T-STORM WARNING CLARION, JEFFERSON-severe storm with wind gusts to 60mph and quarter size hail pic.twitter.com/n9G3q9QkIG — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) January 8, 2019

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued an advisory about potentially severe thunderstorms moving through our area this evening. Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is in Severe Weather Center 11 working to track the system and its impact on your.

A strong cold front will bring an abrupt change to our weather, going from thunderstorms to snow showers later Tuesday.

Showers and a few storms will move through during the afternoon. Expect locally heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind gusts.

A tornado warning was in effect for Mercer County late Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about 10:57 a.m. near Greenville.

Temperatures will be dropping through the evening Tuesday behind the front.

Outside of any storms, winds will be increasing, with gusts to 35 mph later tonight and higher gusts to 40 mph possible overnight.

When you head out the door Wednesday morning, plan on snow showers and strong winds. There could be some slick spots, so use caution while driving.

Wind chills will be down in the 20s, so you'll need your winter coat.

