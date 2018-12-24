Strong winds, flurries for Christmas Eve

Hang onto your packages and gifts as you make your way to family and friends later today.
It will be a windy and cold day with temperatures staying in the low to mid-30s much of the day.
There will also be 30 mph wind gusts that will bring the wind chill down close to 20 degrees at times.
Expect lots of clouds, but only a few flurries.
Clouds hang tough through Christmas Day with high temperatures Tuesday in the mid to upper 30s.
Warmer air arrives, with rain, late in the week. High temperatures by Friday will be in the 50s.
