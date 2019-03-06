  • Sub-zero wind chills, below average temperatures Wednesday morning

    PITTSBURGH - Below zero wind chills will greet you again early Wednesday as temperatures stay 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of the year.

    A few icy spots will be possible, but widespread travel problems are not expected as only flurries will linger for the morning commute.

    You'll need your sun glasses at times Wednesday, but clouds will move in quickly ahead of another fast-moving system that could bring more snow showers at night, especially north of the city of Pittsburgh.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking milder temperatures by the end of the week, but the same system will also bring the threat of a light wintry mix of rain and snow.

    Stay with our team of meteorologists as we track the impacts of this next system on your travel plans Friday. 

