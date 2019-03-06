PITTSBURGH - We're locked in a deep freeze this week with high temperatures below freezing through Friday.
Below zero wind chills will greet you again early Wednesday, as temperatures stay 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of the year.
Related Headlines
A few icy spots will be possible, but widespread travel problems are not expected as snow showers and flurries come to an end.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
You may need the sunglasses late in the day, but clouds will move in quickly ahead of another fast-moving system that could bring more snow showers by Thursday morning.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking milder temperatures by the end of the week, but the same system will also bring the threat of a wintry mix of rain and snow.
Stay with our team of meteorologists as we track the impacts of this next system on your travel plans Friday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}