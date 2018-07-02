  • Summer heat will persist through the week

    Heat and humidity will continue for the next few days.

    It hit 92 on Sunday with a heat index near 100 in some areas. The temperature will be close to 90 on Monday due to a bit more cloudiness.

    There is also a chance for a few showers and storms. 

    This summer pattern will persist through later this week.

    High temperatures and humidity can make it difficult for your body to stay cool, so be prepared before you head outdoors. Drink plenty of liquids (non-alcoholic), wear lightweight clothing, limit strenuous activities and check on the elderly and pets.

    It's also good to know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be deadly. 

