Summer-like start to the week with temps in 80s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a very summer-like start to the week with temperatures pushing into the lower 80s today and mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine the next couple of days as well. So, don’t forget the SPF 30+ when heading outside.

You’ll probably notice a bit of an uptick in humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, making it feel a bit uncomfortable in the unseasonably warm air.

The next cold front will approach the area late Wednesday. Depending on the exact timing, we may have to watch for another round of strong storms.

Temperatures turn a little more seasonable for late week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

