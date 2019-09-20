PITTSBURGH - Summer is winding down this weekend, but summer-like temperatures are sticking around.
Warm, humid air from the south will push highs back into the low to mid 80s – about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. A stray shower could also pop up from time to time Saturday, with an isolated storm in the area late day.
Most areas will stay dry, but you'll want to check back often on Channel 11 News for updates and have your Severe Weather Team 11 app with you as you head outdoors.
Dry weather will close the weekend, before a better chance for showers and storms moves in Monday – the first day of Fall.
