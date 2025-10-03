Summer-like weather this weekend with highs in the low 80s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a sunny and warm end to the week with highs pushing into the upper 70s this afternoon. Despite the warmer days, the nights will remain cool with temperatures falling through the 60s this evening.

Saturday and Sunday will feature dry, summer-like weather with highs in the low 80s both days.

Early next week will feature more of the same until a front gets closer to us Tuesday. That will bring the return of showers Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday before we see a push of more seasonable and fall-like air for the second half of the week.

