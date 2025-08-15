Summer weather continues with weekend temperatures in the 90s

PITTSBURGH — We are nowhere near done with summer heat as another surge of 90s will push back in for the weekend.

Fortunately, humidity levels will not be bad, so enjoy some time outdoors. Just make sure you have plenty of water and sunscreen.

Hot weather sticks around through the weekend, and by Sunday, humidity levels will creep back up, making it feel more like the low to mid-90s

A scattered shower or isolated storm may move through the area on Sunday, but the day will not be a washout. Another system will bring showers and storms on Tuesday, with a better chance for widespread rain for the area. Slightly cooler air will follow behind this system and lock into place for a while.

