PITTSBURGH - Dust off the sunglasses -- we may actually see some sun Friday!
We'll get a nice break in the gloomy winter pattern for most of the day, but wet weather is on the way, too.
Winds from the south will pump milder temperatures into the area, with increasing clouds late in the day.
Showers will dampen your Friday evening plans, especially south of Pittsburgh, so take the umbrella as you head out.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking steadier rain moving into the area after midnight with wet weather sticking around for the start of the weekend.
