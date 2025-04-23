Sun, some clouds with highs in mid 70s Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be another pretty stellar day today with warmer temperatures than yesterday.

Sun will mix with just a few clouds today. Temperatures will jump from the mid-40s to the mid-70s by late this afternoon. It will be another comfortable day with low humidity.

That dry air also means allergy issues will be noticeable the next couple. Tree pollen is at a high level and grass pollen levels are climbing.

Rain and a few thunderstorms return to the area Friday and will linger into early Saturday.

