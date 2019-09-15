PITTSBURGH - Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with light wind, low humidity, plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Enjoy the outdoors; the weather will be great for the Steelers game on the North Shore.
Adjustments to the forecast for Monday now include a few light showers with higher humidity as a weak wave moves through the region.
The showers will end Monday evening and the humidity and temperatures will be lower, with dry weather returning Tuesday.
