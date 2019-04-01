PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking big changes this weekend, since we've gone from spring on Saturday back to winter on Sunday.
Sunday will start with scattered snow showers; little to no accumulation is expected.
Cold temperatures and gusty winds will sweep across the area, with stronger wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
The windchill values will be in the mid to lower 20s with the air temperature remaining in the mid 30s at best.
Clouds will decrease Sunday night and temperatures will fall into the lower 20s. The winds will diminish to below 10 mph by dawn, limiting the windchill.
The sky will be mostly clear Monday with temperatures moving into the lower and mid-40s. Dry weather is in the forecast through midweek with temperatures gradually turning warmer
