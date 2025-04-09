Sunny and cold to start the day, rain on the horizon for tonight

PITTSBURGH — You’ll want that heavier coat one more morning as temperatures will be in the 20s heading out the door Wednesday.

Sunshine will help. We’ll push back into the 40s Wednesday and into the 50s Thursday.

Rain comes back into the area tonight and the Thursday morning commute will be wet. Rain tapers off to scattered showers during the afternoon Thursday with showers lasting on and off through Friday and into Saturday.

We will dry out for the week, but the temperatures will stay below normal for this time of the year. Highs Saturday will be int he upper 40s. Highs Sunday will be int he upper 50s.

