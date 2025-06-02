Sunny, much warmer Monday with highs in the 70s

PITTSBURGH — Sunny and much warmer this afternoon. Highs are expected to be closer to normal in the low to mid-70s.

Canadian wildfire smoke will increase in our sky again this afternoon and will keep the sky looking hazy. No impacts are expected here at this time from the smoke, but that may change on Tuesday, as smoke may mix down to the surface more. Make sure to check back for the latest on the smoke and air quality forecast.

The dry stretch continues Tuesday with hazy sunshine; highs will rise to the upper 70s near 80 degrees. The warmer temperatures and hazy sky will continue on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s along with noticeably more humid air. Scattered thunderstorm chances return from Thursday through Saturday morning.

