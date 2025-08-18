Sunny, pleasant Monday with temps in the low 80s

PITTSBURGH — What a change you’ll feel as you head out the door. Humidity will be lower today, and highs will struggle back into the lower 80s. So, a break in the high levels of heat and humidity.

Tuesday will be much warmer and slightly more humid; highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

There is a chance of a few showers and a few storms on Wednesday. Much like Sunday, not everyone will see rain. Most areas have seen well under an inch of rain over the last three weeks.

