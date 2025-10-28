Sunny, pleasant Tuesday afternoon before big changes move in

PITTSBURGH — Big changes are on the way later this week, but for now, it will be sunny and pleasant this afternoon; highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. It will be dry tonight and chilly with lows in the 30s.

Wednesday will start dry with increasing cloud coverage in the afternoon. Showers will arrive on Wednesday evening with steady rain for late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There could be a brief break in the rain around midday on Thursday. Steady to heavy rain returns in the afternoon, with on and off through the night. Cool and cloudy conditions are expected for Halloween with the potential for lingering showers at times through the day. Chilly for Trick or Treat Friday evening with the chance of drizzle early in the evening. It will also be windy at times from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

