Sunny skies Friday will preview rainy weekend

PITTSBURGH — It’s another cool, crisp start to the day but it’s not as chilly as 24 hours ago. We’ll have plenty of sunshine again today with highs rebounding near 50. Clear skies continue tonight with seasonable conditions.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday but we will stay dry. Highs will reach our warmest levels of the week ahead of some numerous showers on Sunday. Rain will push in during the early morning hours, lasting through parts of the afternoon before moving east of our area. Most places will pick up around a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain.

Much colder air rushes in Monday with any leftover rain showers turning to snow showers. Some of that snow could result in light accumulations late Monday/early Tuesday as temperatures plunge into the 20s.

