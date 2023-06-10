Sunny skies for Saturday, clouds increase Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It will be nice this evening, and cool but not as chilly overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s.

You can expect a great start Sunday with a mix of sun and increasing clouds into the afternoon. Showers could develop and move in the late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Expect a few rounds of rain from late afternoon Sunday through Monday afternoon. The steadiest to heaviest rain from this next system looks to fall during the Monday morning commute. After the front moves through Monday, there will still be unsettled conditions that will bring much-needed rain off and on through the work week and help improve the air quality this week.

