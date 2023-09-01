Sunny start to September; comfortable temps, low humidity with highs in the upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a fabulous start to September with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Most areas will be in the upper 70s for highs Friday with 80s returning for the start of the holiday weekend.

Warmer temperatures and a slight uptick in humidity move in Sunday and stick around through much of next week.

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s and near 90 degrees on Monday.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group