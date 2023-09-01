Weather

Sunny start to September; comfortable temps, low humidity with highs in the upper 70s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI

PITTSBURGH — It will be a fabulous start to September with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Most areas will be in the upper 70s for highs Friday with 80s returning for the start of the holiday weekend.

Warmer temperatures and a slight uptick in humidity move in Sunday and stick around through much of next week.

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s and near 90 degrees on Monday.

