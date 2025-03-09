Sunny Sunday kicks off week of warming temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Have the shades handy throughout the day as we enjoy plenty of sun and the beginning of a big warm-up. West winds will be breezy throughout the day, but highs will head above average. Most areas top out in the low 50s.

An even bigger rebound in temperature occurs on Monday as highs soar into the low 60s. That warming trend continues into Tuesday before a weak front clips the area late in the evening into Wednesday. That will bring us some clouds and a brief mid-week cooldown, but temperatures will again soar well above average by Thursday.

We’ll likely have our first 70-degree days of the year Friday into Saturday, and then some rain and cooler weather returns for the second half of next weekend. With so many nice days to take advantage of in the meantime, get out and enjoy!

