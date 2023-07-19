Sunny, warm with highs in the 80s Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen as you head out the door Wednesday. It will be a good-looking and good-feeling day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with humidity not being a huge factor. A stray shower is possible but most areas will be dry.

The next chance for severe weather looks to be Thursday late afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms will move into the area mid to late afternoon with the best chance of strong storms crossing the area Thursday evening. Some of the storms will bring damaging winds and torrential rain. Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group