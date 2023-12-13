Sunny Wednesday will still be chilly

PITTSBURGH — Don’t let the sun fool you today. It will still be on the chilly side throughout the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s and rebound close to 40 degrees by midafternoon. We’ll see a ton of sun throughout the day.

Wednesday will also be mainly sunny and dry with highs in the lower 40s.

After sunset on Wednesday you may catch a glimpse of the Geminid Meteor showers lighting up the sky. Away from city lights you could see as many as 100 meteors per hour.

The next chance of rain comes Sunday.

