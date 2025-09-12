Sunshine abundant through the weekend, highs in the 80s

PITTSBURGH — Weekend plans won’t be impacted by rain, but it will be feeling more like the middle of summer than any early signs of fall.

Sunshine will be abundant through the weekend with only a few clouds passing from time to time. High temperatures will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. A few of the cooler valleys will drop into the 40s.

While the weather has been great for outdoor activities, we area more than three inches of rain below normal since the end of July. Much of the area is considered abnormally dry or in a moderate drought situation.

There is a slight chance of a shower Sunday, especially north and northeast of Pittsburgh.

