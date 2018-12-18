PITTSBURGH - Wind chills in the low 20s will have you shivering again early Tuesday, but there will be more sunshine in the skies through the afternoon.
Highs will top out a bit below average in the mid 30s tomorrow, as a stretch of dry weather gets underway.
Sunshine and winds from the south, will bring warmer weather to the area Wednesday, with highs near 50 degrees.
Thursday will start dry, but rain showers return by Thursday afternoon, with rain likely much of Friday.
