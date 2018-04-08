The high temperature Saturday was 37 degrees, while the average high is 59 degrees
The sky will be clear to partly cloudy Saturday night.
The low will fall to around 20 degrees by Sunday morning. The average low is 38 degrees and the record low is 14 degrees from 1982.
Expect plenty of sunshine Sunday and another cold high temperature of only about 40 degrees.
A bit of rain and snow is possible late Sunday into early Monday with very limited coverage and little to no accumulation.
