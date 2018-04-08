  • Sunshine expected Sunday, but temps will be cold

    Updated:

    The high temperature Saturday was 37 degrees, while the average high is 59 degrees

    The sky will be clear to partly cloudy Saturday night.

    Related Headlines

    The low will fall to around 20 degrees by Sunday morning. The average low is 38 degrees and the record low is 14 degrees from 1982.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Expect plenty of sunshine Sunday and another cold high temperature of only about 40 degrees.

    A bit of rain and snow is possible late Sunday into early Monday with very limited coverage and little to no accumulation.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sunshine expected Sunday, but temps will be cold

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few more showers, snow expected for holiday weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain showers will continue through the rest of the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind chills will fall into teens Thursday night

  • Headline Goes Here

    A minute-by-minute look at Wednesday's spring snow storm