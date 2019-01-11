PITTSBURGH - Skies will be partly cloudy Friday with seasonal temperatures before a southern storm moves in Saturday.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the storm, which could bring several inches of snow to the area through the weekend.
This complex system is currently set to move into the area Saturday, with a period of steady snow possible through the evening. The early outlook includes 1 - 3 inches of snow through Sunday for Pittsburgh, with less to the north and more to the south of I-70.
The exact track and timing of this system is still uncertain, and the forecast could change. Watch Channel 11 News for the latest and check back often for updates.
