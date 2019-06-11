PITTSBURGH - Humidity has gone down, temperatures have cooled off and you will notice a refreshing feel to the air Tuesday.
Temperatures will start in the low to mid 50s in many areas and only rebound into the lower 70s. It will be breezy at times, adding a bit of coolness to the air.
Make sure you take your sunglasses. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day, with only a few clouds.
It will be another dry day Wednesday before rain showers return to the area Wednesday night and Thursday.
