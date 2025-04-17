Sunshine makes for a quick warm-up Thursday

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the heavy winter coat this morning with temperatures in the 20s across most neighborhoods but expect a quick warm up thanks to plenty of sunshine and a light southwest breeze. Most of us will top in the low 60s this afternoon which is close to normal.

It won’t be as chilly tonight as some clouds start to move in late. We’ll start off Friday partially cloudy, but with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. As southwest winds pick up and we tap into some warmer air aloft, temperatures should soar to near 80 degrees!

Showers are possible by Saturday morning as a cold front approaches, with waves of storms possible during the afternoon. The severe threat looks low at the moment, but gusty winds and brief heavy rain will be possible. That front should kick most of the rain south of us by Easter Sunday, but it will remain cloudy.

Another system will bring us widespread showers and storms again by Monday as temperatures climb into the 70s again.

