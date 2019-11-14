PITTSBURGH - Sunshine will end the week, and "milder" temperatures eventually move in for the weekend.
Our break between systems continues with dry weather sticking around through early next week.
Related Headlines
Temperatures will slowly climb, hovering around the low-40s through Sunday. Plenty of sunshine will also set up great weather for wrapping up outdoor projects around the house or a walk through the park.
Early next week, Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking a stronger system that will bring our next best chance of rain.
Showers Tuesday could turn into snow showers Wednesday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}