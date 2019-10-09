PITTSBURGH - You'll need your sunglasses today with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light and we'll have pleasant conditions. Highs will reach the upper 60s.
Tonight, it will be clear but patchy fog looks to develop. It could be dense in spots so use caution while driving Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
We'll have plenty of sunshine through the end of the week. Showers will return Saturday and it will turn gusty over the weekend. A strong low pressure system looks to bring winter weather and possible blizzard conditions to parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
