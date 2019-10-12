  • Sunshine returns ahead of cold front, frost advisory issued for overnight

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Sunshine to returns Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to get back near 60 degrees.

    Clear skies and light winds will allow temps to tank Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with some areas waking up to lows near freezing and patchy frost.

    Sunday will be pleasant and cool with sunshine and highs in the low 60's. 

